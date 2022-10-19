ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Work is continuing on the new emergency department at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

As of Wednesday, most of Bath Avenue between 22nd and 23rd Streets will be permanently closed.

The hospital is building a new emergency and imaging facility.

The emergency room will have two CT scanners and the imaging department will be next to the emergency room.

King’s Daughters say the project will create more than 300 construction jobs.

The new emergency department is scheduled to open in late 2024.