Workers fired after black woman denied restroom access

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA – 2019/02/02: Public washroom or bathroom sign hanging from the ceiling of Pearson International Airport. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — A business fired two Kentucky workers and issued an apology after a black woman was denied access to a restroom.

The Courier Journal reports Liquor Barn said in a statement Wednesday that it terminated the employee who turned the woman away and the general manager of the Louisville store.

The company said it was “embarrassed” and “deeply regrets” the incident.

The statement came following a video posted Tuesday to social media by a white construction worker, who said he and his coworker, a black woman, were with their construction crew at the store when two members of the crew were given access to the bathroom while she was not.