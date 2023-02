CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 said there is a working fire in the 1200 block of Stuart Street in Charleston, West Virginia.

Dispatchers said the structure is a house, but they do not know if anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

Witnesses told 911 that flames were coming through the roof at the time of the call.

Charleston Fire Department is on the scene. Firefighters said there are exposure concerns.