Working structure fire in Kanawha County

JEFFERSON, WV (WOWK) – A structure fire at 101 Faulkner Street in Jefferson has shut down MacCorkle Avenue lanes.

The fire happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

Dispatchers tell 13 News that the home was occupied, and there are reports that one person in the residence is being checked out. Dispatch also tells us that a firefighter is being checked out by EMS with a leg injury.

Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department, West Side Fire Department, and Kanawha County EMS are all on scene.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.