World famous Aerial Act makes a stop at local fair

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—For those who dare to walk the plank and live on the edge, one performance at the Putnam County Fair is reaching new heights.

“The ‘Wheel of Death’ is about 30 feet tall and the high wire is about 25 feet so it’s pretty tall,” said Aerial high wire performer, Marc Antony Murcia.

The Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean world-famous Aerial High Wire Act is one the whole family can enjoy.

“We love entertaining the audiences,” said Murcia. “We love seeing smiles on people’s faces and seeing their scared looks when we do certain tricks up on those high acts.”

The performance is non-stop action from start to finish, as they sword fight, rope slide and do plenty of other stunts.

“It’s many years of practice and dedication,” said Murcia. “I started when I was four years old. “Just walk on it every day back and forth until you get a pretty good balance. Then eventually you get higher and higher.”

“I’m a 10th generation circus performer, so it’s in my blood,” said Murcia.

The group travels and performs all around the world.

“We’re really glad to be here at the Putnam County Fair, this is actually our second time here,” said Murcia. “We’re just happy that they wanted us to come back here and we are glad to be back in West Virginia.”

The Aerial Act high wire show will perform multiple shows every day at the Putnam County Fair.

