World TeamTennis announces plans for season at The Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOWK) – The World TeamTennis announced it has committed to play the entirety of its 45th season at The Greenbrier “America’s Resort” in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

This will be the first major professional tennis league to resume operations since the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be the first time the league has had one city as its host — it’s also the first time it will be in West Virginia.

WOWK 13’s Jake Siegel previously reported on the plans of the league playing the entirety of its season at The Greenbrier.

The 2020 World TeamTennis season will showcase a 63-match regular season over 19 consecutive days from July 12-30, 2020.

Playoffs to follow on Aug. 1 and Aug. 2, 2020.

CBS will air a regular-season match on July 19, 2020, and the finals on Aug. 2, 2020.

World TeamTennis is a mixed-gender professional league that was founded in 1973.

In 2020, World TeamTennis has nine franchises throughout the country.

