Worried about spring plants surviving the freeze? Here are some tips

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Freeze warnings are in effect right now as temperatures will drop down to the mid 20’s tonight. So if you have already planted items in your garden, you are going to want to take action tonight.

“The best thing you can do is cover your plants,” said Peggy Miller, the Garden Center Manager at Green’s Feed and Seed.

Covering plants that are about to bloom will save them from frosting over and dying. You can use items directly from your homes like bedsheets and cardboard boxes. Or you can buy a frost cloth and put it directly on the flowers to cover them.

But what do you need to cover? Experts say fragile plants about to bloom and fruiting trees and bushes.

“If they are too large to cover. If you go out at 7:30, 8 o’clock in the morning before the sun hits them, just take a garden hose and kind of wash-off those leaves,” said Miller.

And those perennials we look forward too every year…

“It actually will not bother the daffodils or the tulips. It won’t hurt the pansies or the creeping flocks,” said Miller.

One customer already experienced some of these chilling temperatures this morning in his garden.

“My neighbor told me we had snow up there. You sure can’t plant anything that’s tender until after Memorial Day up there,” said Steve Haid, a Canaan Valley resident.

The projected last frost for the tri-state is May 10, which is a good rule of thumb for planting vegetables.

“With your tomatoes, peppers, squashes…that type of thing, wait until after that. The ground actually has to warm up before those plants take hold,” said Miller.

So if you end up covering your plants tonight…

“Just make sure you remove it when the sun comes up the next day,” said Miller.