WOWK 2020 Toys for Tots campaign kicks off

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s that time of year again! WOWK 13 News is teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps to collect Toys-for-Tots.

Throughout the tri-state, local businesses and organizations are opening their doors to generous community members looking to donate toys for children in need this year. Just stop by any of our drop-off locations with a new, unwrapped toy or monetary donation.

All donations will go directly to children in need in our area and this year, more than ever, local non-profits are seeing more and more families reaching out for support.

Even as the pandemic rages on, people in communities across the country are eager to celebrate in some way this holiday season, but for some, providing a Christmas experience for loved ones isn’t as easy.

Even if mask-wearing and social distancing weren’t a part of everyday life as it is now, there are people in the tri-state where uncertainty has a different meaning ahead of the holiday season. While most people are creating their Christmas list, it’s important not to forget those less fortunate around us.

So help us help our neighbors in need during the 2020 holiday season. Let’s make certain every child wakes up to a toy on Christmas morning. You can drop off your items for Toys for Tots at any of the following locations through Friday, Dec. 11, 2020:

Montgomery General Hospital:

401 6th Avenue

Montgomery, WV 25136

http://www.mghwv.com/

Revive Dental & Implant Center:

4803 MacCorkle Ave SE

Charleston, WV 25304

https://www.revivedentalimplantcenters.com/

Pugh Furniture:

1320 Smith Street

Charleston, WV 25301

https://pughfurniture.net/

Yeager Airport:

100 Airport Road

Charleston, WV 25311

https://yeagerairport.com/

Tractor Pros:

703 Winfield Rd

St. Albans, WV 25177

https://www.tractorproswv.com/

River City Ford:

4676 Route 152

Lavalette, WV 25535

https://www.fords4u.com/

River City Subaru:

5223 US Route 60 E

Huntington, WV 25705

https://www.rivercitysubaru.com/

Husson’s Pizza:

2415 Kanawha Terrace

St. Albans, WV 25177

https://www.hussonspizza.com/



301 36th Street SE

Charleston, WV 25304



4040 Teays Valley Road

Scott Depot, WV 25560



1008 Bridge Road

South Hills, WV 25314



822 Cross Lanes Drive

Cross Lanes, WV 25313



4010 MacCorkle Ave SW

South Charleston, WV 25309



4 Quick Road

Pinch, WV 25156



6826 Sissonville Drive

Sissonville, WV 25320



335 Hal Greer Blvd

Huntington, WV 25701

Huntington Bank

919 5th Avenue

Huntington, WV 25701

https://www.huntington.com/



500 Lee Street East

Charleston, WV 25301



156 7th Ave

South Charleston, WV 25303



300 East Dupont Ave

Belle, WV 25015



1905 1st Avenue

Nitro, WV 25143



5704 US-60 E

Huntington, WV 25704



4753 WV-152

Lavalette, WV 25535



280 South Ridge Blvd

South Charleston, WV 25309



414 State Highway 34

Hurricane, WV 25526