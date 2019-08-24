WOWK night at Appalachian Power Park

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Friday night was the first game in a 3 game series for West Virginia Power, and in addition, it was WOWK night for the 13 News team.

“We saw on WOWK that you guys we’re going to be out here so we decided to come out and meet everyone”, says West Virginia Power Fans Kim and Mitchell McAdoo.

Many we’re out enjoying the cooler weather, the 2nd to last home stand, and even a chance to watch Spencer Adkins throw the first pitch.

The night was a chance for Charleston to enjoy Appalachian Power Park before baseball season comes to a close.

West Virginia Power defeated the Lakewood Blue Claws and will play them in the rest of the 3 series game on Saturday and Sunday.