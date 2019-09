ONA, W.Va. (WOWK) – WOWK-TV will be going off the air from 2:35 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, for tower work.

Suddenlink customers will not have experienced an outage, but all other providers and those viewers getting WOWK over the air will. This includes Dish and DirecTV. Dish and DirecTV have been notified of the outage.

This is a planned outage, and WOWK-TV should be back on the air by 4 a.m. or earlier.