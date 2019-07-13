Wreath laying ceremony for Kentucky native MIA

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – A wreath laying ceremony was held in Armco Park Saturday afternoon to honor Captain James Dawson.

Captain Dawson is one of 14 Kentucky natives that are MIA. Today was the anniversary of when Captain Dawson went missing while serving in the Vietnam War.

A motorcyclist group that honors veterans known as “Rolling Thunder” held the ceremony. Members from Rolling Thunder, along with others from around the city, gathered together today for the ceremony.

“Emotionally, you’ll see a lot of highs and lows” says Rolling Thunder member Todd Matoinch, “Family members are really happy with what we’re doing”.

Captain Dawson’s first cousin was in attendance of the ceremony and was the one to lay the wreath. But although it was the weekend of remembrance for Captain Dawson, it was also a time to remember other MIA’s and veterans from around the community.

The major function of “Rolling Thunder” is to publicize and create awareness of the POW and MIA issue.