Wreck closes I-64 eastbound near Dunbar Monday night

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — A wreck on I-64 at the 53 mile marker eastbound near Dunbar, West Virginia closed all three lanes of traffic shortly after 8:40 p.m. Monday. The wreck is reported to have involved multiple vehicles. The video included with this story was taken at 9:35 p.m. Monday from the WV 511 Traffic Camera overlooking the backup on Institute Hill.

Info courtesy WV 511

Traffic was backed up all the way to the Institute exit and beyond where many vehicles were seen exiting to take a detour.

Metro 911 Dispatch says one person was injured in the incident and transported to the hospital for treatment. The extent of injuries is not known. At 9:40 p.m. Metro 911 says wreckers were on the scene to remove vehicles involved in the incident but no traffic movement was seen on the 511 cameras at that time.

From WV 511

There’s no word on how the accident occurred.

