Wrestling promoter gets creative so the show can go on

WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has it’s share of pro wrestling fans.

In the southern part of the state, fans had been looking forward to the return of ASW to the Madison Civic Center this Saturday, July 18, 2020.

But just when it seemed the show may have to be canceled because of COVID-19 the community rallied together to make sure it could go on.

The return of live wrestling at the Madison Civic Center in Boone County, WV had been planned for over a month. Tickets had been sold. Stars were scheduled to attend.

“But then Monday of course the Governor announced that he’d limited large gatherings down to 25,” said ASW Promoter Gary Damron. “Of course with that you aren’t going to be able to have any big event indoors.”

But Damron and others within ASW decided to get creative. They worked fast and decided to try something they’ve never done before.

“We got to talking and he said what about a drive in event and Lee and I looked at that and said why not,” explained Steve Jordan with Lee’s Studio Productions in Winfield. The location is home to the popular Fear on the Farm haunted house.

Now the show will be there outside of Lee’s Studio Productions which is close to 50 miles from where the event was originally supposed to happen.

“What we are going to do is have someone out parking people and space the cars 6 feet apart and we are going to put as many cars as we can on that parking lot,” Damron said. He said that he is hoping fans will embrace the change even though it isn’t the way they would traditionally watch a wrestling show.

“This year has been full of cancellations and disappointments,” Damron said. “Right now people need something to look forward to.”

Jordan said it just makes sense for small businesses to work together during challenging times.

“We’ve got to be one whenever we are trying to accomplish something, against all odds,” Jordan said. “And 2020 has been all odds.”

The cost will be $10 per vehicle. The show starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020. The address is 8325 Winfield Rd., Winfield, WV.

Damron said Jimmy Hart and Vickie Guerrero will still be at the event doing autographs. The line to meet them will be limited to 20 people at a time. While in line to meet the stars, fans will have to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Hand sanitizer will be available at the event.

