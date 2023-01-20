GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) – The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle traffic crash involving multiple injuries.

The crash happened Wednesday on US-35 near mile post six in Gallia County around 10:25 p.m.

OHSP says the driver was going eastbound in the westbound lanes of US-35 when they drove into the median, striking a culvert and overturning.

Officials say the driver and passenger were transported to Holzer Medical Center with minor injuries.

One lane of US-35 was closed while troopers were on scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Gallipolis Fire Department, Gallia County EMS and Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.