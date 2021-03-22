WV accepting emergency low-income energy assistance applications

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Applications for the Emergency Low Income Energy Assistance Program in West Virginia are being accepted starting today Monday, March 22. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying their home heating bills. The applications will be accepted through April 30.

State officials say a past-due bill or termination notice is required for West Virginians to be eligible for ELIEAP. Income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill are also factors in eligibility.

The WV DHHR says households must meet all of the program’s guidelines to be eligible, which include that an applicant’s annual income must be at or below 60% of the State Median income. Officials say any income received from the Social Security or the Veterans Administration is excluded.

The maximum allowable gross income levels for ELIEAP Fiscal Year 2021 are listed below:

Household Size Gross Monthly Income Limit 1 $1,931 2 $2,525 3 $3,119 4 $3,713 5 $4,307 6 $4,901 7 $5,495 8 $6,089 9 $6,683 10 $7,277

The WV DHHR says for each additional person, add $594. Households whose income exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible. However, officials say there are some types of income that may be excluded for ELIEAP.

West Virginians can obtain applications for ELIEAP at the local DHHR offices and the face-to-face interview requirement has been waived due to COVID-19. Completed applications, along with the required copy of the past-due bill or termination notice, must be submitted can be mailed or hand-delivered to the DHHR office in the county where the applicant resides.

A list of local offices is available on the WV DHHR website. The application is available online or by calling 304-356-4619. Officials say mailing the application to any other office or a utility company may delay the receipt by DHHR and prohibit processing the application.