WV adds 15 new COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials in the Mountain State say 15 more West Virginians have died due to COVID-19.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of a 94-year-old male from Wayne County, a 78-year-old female from Cabell County, a 70-year-old male from Fayette County, an 80-year-old male from Mineral County, a 74-year-old female from Marshall County, a 90-year-old female from Mineral County, a 35-year-old female from Ohio County, an 84-year-old female from Marion County, an 87-year-old female from Wood County, a 92-year-old female from Ritchie County, a 79-year-old male from Wood County, a 70-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 70-year-old male from Mineral County, and an 83-year-old male from Mingo County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Tuesday, Nov. 24 (Photo Courtesy: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources)

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, health officials are reporting 969 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The new cases bring the Mountain State to 42,083 cases since the pandemic began. A total of 682 West Virginians have died due to the virus.

West Virginia County Alert System map updated Nov. 24, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources)

The WV DHHR says the state has received a total of 1,048,077 confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 4.80% and a cumulative percent positivity rate of 3.51%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 13,940, and 27,461 West Virginians have recovered from the virus. 463 people across the state are in the hospital, with 129 of those patients in the ICU. 51 are on a ventilator.

Five counties, Wirt, Ritchie, Marshall, Mineral and Berkeley counties, are red on the state’s County Alert System map. Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Wood, Jackson, Mason, Putnam, Wayne, Mingo, Wyoming, Boone, Barbour, Grant, Hardy, Hampshire and Jefferson counties are orange. Six counties are gold, 14 are yellow and 14 are green.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (357), Berkeley (2,799), Boone (593), Braxton (103), Brooke (566), Cabell (2,640), Calhoun (62), Clay (107), Doddridge (114), Fayette (1,065), Gilmer (192), Grant (307), Greenbrier (412), Hampshire (288), Hancock (569), Hardy (212), Harrison (1,156), Jackson (667), Jefferson (1,206), Kanawha (5,316), Lewis (226), Lincoln (385), Logan (1,006), Marion (757), Marshall (1,070), Mason (367), McDowell (585), Mercer (1,252), Mineral (1,028), Mingo (939), Monongalia (3,107), Monroe (342), Morgan (238), Nicholas (309), Ohio (1,357), Pendleton (100), Pleasants (76), Pocahontas (107), Preston (479), Putnam (1,710), Raleigh (1,441), Randolph (646), Ritchie (133), Roane (152), Summers (260), Taylor (279), Tucker (112), Tyler (127), Upshur (454), Wayne (930), Webster (54), Wetzel (378), Wirt (92), Wood (2,236), Wyoming (618).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Myers Clinic, 3 Health Care Drive, Philippi, WV

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Belington Clinic, 56 N. Brandenburg Street, Belington, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Belington, WV

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N., Hedgesville, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Brooke County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Brooke Middle School, 5 Bruin Drive, Wellsburg, WV

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV

Grant County

10:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Union Education Complex, 52 Tiger Drive, Mt. Storm, WV (School at Mt. Storm)

Hancock County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, JD Rockefeller Vo Tech, 80 Rockefeller Circle, New Cumberland, WV

Jackson County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington Street, Ravenswood, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, White’s Plaza, Hamlin Piggly Wiggly, Hamlin, WV

Logan County

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Tracy Vickers Community Center, 68 Boise Street, Chapmanville, WV

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mason County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wahama High School, 1 White Falcon Way, Mason, WV

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, RC Byrd Locks, Apple Grove, WV

Mineral County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mount Hope Freewill Baptist College, Old County Road, Dingess, WV

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness, 173 East 2 nd Avenue, Williamson, WV (Under tent)

Avenue, Williamson, WV (Under tent) 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV (by appointment; call 304-235-3535)

1:30 PM – 5:00 PM, Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department, 1 Firefighter Lane, Williamson, WV

Morgan County

12:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Department Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, WV

Ritchie County

11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ritchie County High School, Ritchie County School Road, Ellenboro, WV (pre-registration: www.ipsumcovidresults.com)

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike US Route 119 South, Grafton, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Parkersburg High School, 2101 Dudley Avenue, Parkersburg, WV (pre-registration: www.ipsumcovidresults.com)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Council on Aging at Maben, 695 Mountaineer Highway, Mullins, WV