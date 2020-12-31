WV American Water raises monthly charges

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — When you receive your water bill on the first, you may see a slight increase in the charge.

“A monthly surcharge on customer bills, that allows us to do timely infrastructure investment,” said Megan Hannah of West Virginia American Water.

West Virginia American Water will continue the distribution system improvement charge throughout 2021, which will add about $3 more every month to an average customer’s bill.

These charges will accumulate to 41 million dollars for projects.

“Meter replacement, fire hydrants replacement, more than 30 miles of water main being replaced, and items being repaired,” said Hannah.

West Virginia recently received a “D” letter grade from the American Society of Civil Engineers for its aging water infrastructure.

But some residents do not agree with the added charges.

“What they are saying is, we are going to make these improvements…but we are not going to use our money, we are going to use your money and use it upfront,” said Karen Ireland with the Sierra Club.

And that money up front goes towards many different things.

“Five million is going towards meter replacement, I’d just like to see a lot more main replacement that they are doing,” said Ireland.

West Virginia American Water has incorporated this charge to customers for the past five years.

“We pay some of the highest water rates in the country and have some of the poorest people in the country. And right now is a terrible terrible time to raise anyone’s bills,” said Ireland.

West Virginia American Water says most customers will see a pro-rated amount for this charge on their first bill in 2021.