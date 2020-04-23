WV Attorney General Morrisey alerts voters to signs of absentee voter fraud

CHARLESTON, WV — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, along with Secretary of State Mac Warner, issued an alert to West Virginia voters concerning the potential of election fraud due to access to absentee ballots for the June 9, 2020 primary election.

The leaders’ concerns relate to the ability to steal or manipulate absentee ballots now that more people will use a mail-in, absentee ballot due to social distancing concerns driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Fraud can occur in many ways during voting, especially when it comes to absentee ballots,” Morrisey said. “Our offices want voters to have the ability to recognize these red flags so they can be on the lookout for fraud and help preserve the integrity of our 2020 primary election.”

Criminals could submit an absentee ballot application in the name of a recently deceased person and then steal the ballot from the mailbox upon delivery. Other criminals may target senior voters, in particular at apartment complexes, nursing homes, or senior living facilities.

Anyone planning to vote absentee should request his or her absentee ballot as soon as possible. Information on West Virginia’s absentee ballot process can be found online at www.GoVoteWV.com.

Anyone who suspects potential voter fraud should contact the Secretary of State’s Election Fraud Hotline toll free at 1-877-FRAUD-WV.

Those with reports of price gouging, scams and consumer fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic should immediately contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.