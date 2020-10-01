WV Attorney General rallies for Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – Several dozen people gathered on the West Virginia State Capitol grounds in support of supreme court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Trump Victory and The West Virginia Republican Party organized the “Fill The Seat” peaceful protest.

Republican attorney general Patrick Morrisey called for U.S. Senator Joe Manchin to work with senate republicans to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee.

Senator Manchin did vote for Barrett to become a federal appeals court judge in 2017.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says, “This is just an excuse by a lot of people on the other side. They don’t like that President Trump has reshaped the federal judiciary but elections have consequences. The president was elected and he has done a great job nominating originalists, individuals, people that can interpret the constitution.”

Senator Manchin has charged republicans with hypocrisy for “rushing” to confirm Barrett, when they didn’t move Former President Barack Obama’s nominee back in 2016.