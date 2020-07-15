CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed suit Tuesday against an egg supplier for alleged price gouging during the pandemic.
Morrisey said Green Valley Poultry Farms owner Dutt & Wagner of Virginia Inc. charged grocery stores more than 200% above normal prices for wholesale eggs earlier this year.
In some cases, he says prices were raised by nearly 300%. The civil case accuses the company of violating the state’s consumer protection act and seeks restitution for consumers, civil penalties for violations of a price-gouging statute, and an injunction to prevent such conduct.
Dutt & Wagner of Virginia Inc. did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Man wins $2M lottery after clerk gives him wrong ticket
- 87 protesters arrested at Kentucky attorney general’s home
- Fayette County man arrested kicking down door, strangulation
- Walmart to require all customers to wear masks starting July 20
- Park Place Stadium Cinemas temporarily closes doors
- Newsfeed Now: Mask dispute turns deadly; Reporter talks battle with COVID-19
- Newest pandemic statistics released in WV
- WV attorney general sues over alleged egg price gouging
- Rocket carrying classified payload successfully launches from Virginia
- Judge halts 2nd federal execution amid claims inmate isn’t mentally fit