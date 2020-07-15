WV attorney general sues over alleged egg price gouging

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed suit Tuesday against an egg supplier for alleged price gouging during the pandemic.

Morrisey said Green Valley Poultry Farms owner Dutt & Wagner of Virginia Inc. charged grocery stores more than 200% above normal prices for wholesale eggs earlier this year.

In some cases, he says prices were raised by nearly 300%. The civil case accuses the company of violating the state’s consumer protection act and seeks restitution for consumers, civil penalties for violations of a price-gouging statute, and an injunction to prevent such conduct.

Dutt & Wagner of Virginia Inc. did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment.

