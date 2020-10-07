WV awarded grant funding to help crime victims

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Department of Justice is awarding a $9,362,969 grant to assist victims of crime in West Virginia.

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart says the grant is awarded by the Office for Victims of Crime (OVC), a component of the DOJ’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP). The grant coming to West Virginia is part of nearly $1.8 billion being distributed to state victim assistance and compensation programs. The grant will fund thousands of local victim assistance programs across the country and, according to Stuart, should provide millions of dollars to compensate victims of crimes.

Stuart says the awards made to West Virginia organizations will support local direct victim service programs such as children’s advocacy centers, domestic violence shelters, rape crisis centers, human trafficking and elder abuse programs, civil legal services, crime victims’ rights enforcement, as well as victim assistance positions in prosecutors’ offices and law enforcement departments.

“During my tenure as U.S. Attorney, I have met many strong, courageous and inspirational victims of crime,” Stuart said. “Our state has a phenomenal network of victim service providers that work tirelessly for these victims each and every day. This funding will help ensure that West Virginia crime victims get the critical assistance and support they need and deserve.”

Stuart’s office says the grant program is supported by the Crime Victims Fund. The fund was established under the Victims of Crime Act and supports a wide range of programs and services that focus on helping victims both directly after a crime and as they work to rebuild their lives.

In the 2019 fiscal year, VOCA grants served over seven million victims and paid more than $399 million in compensation claims, according to Stuart.

“Advocates, service providers, and law enforcement agencies from around the country stand ready to help crime victims exercise their legal rights and reclaim their lives,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “These new funding resources continue this administration’s unprecedented commitment to providing the support necessary for victims of crimes to be able to heal and recover.”

Stuart says state victim compensation programs will receive more than $133 million to supplement state funds designed to offset victims’ financial setbacks that result from crime.

“The services made available by this funding represent a lifeline for tens of thousands of survivors each month, many of whom otherwise would have no place to turn in a moment of profound crisis,” said Katharine T. Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General of the Office of Justice Programs. “These awards will help service providers, as well as law enforcement agencies and prosecutors’ offices respond to the many emotional and material challenges that crime victims in our country face every day.”

The Fund is financed by fines and penalties paid by convicted federal offenders and does not include tax dollars, according to Stuart’s office.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.