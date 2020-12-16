WV begins administering COVID-19 vaccine in long-term care facilities

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to at least 2,000 residents and staff in long-term care facilities in the Mountain State, according to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.

He says the plan is for all residents and staff in the state’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities to receive the first dose of the vaccine within 30 days.

According to the governor, this varies from the federal government’s plan, which includes an agreement with CVS and Walgreens to have the companies help distribute the Pfizer vaccine to nursing home residents across the country. They aren’t expected to begin until Dec. 21, says Justice.