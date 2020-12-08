WV Congressman introduces resolution on voter fraud investigations

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – Congressman Alex Mooney (R-WV) has introduced a resolution for consideration by the full U.S. House of Representatives.

Mooney says the resolution expresses support to count every legal vote and to investigate and punish any election fraud found in the 2020 Presidential election. The resolution also asks the members to support electoral investigations until fair and accurate counts are verified and encourages neither President Donald Trump or President-elect Joe Biden to concede the race until all investigations of alleged fraud have been completed.

“… it is necessary to investigate every allegation of election fraud to reassure the public and the world that the President was elected in a free and fair election…” Mooney said in the resolution.

The president’s campaign team has filed lawsuits in several states alleging voter fraud. In some, such as Georgia, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, have already been dismissed.