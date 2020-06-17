WV county sees COVID-19 outbreak from residents traveling to Myrtle Beach

PRESTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Preston County Health Department is in the process of investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 among Preston County Residents who have traveled to Myrtle Beach.

So far three individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 tests are pending on other individuals. The health department said they would not be surprised to see future cases.

The health department is asking Preston County residents who traveled to Myrtle Beach, any beach, or any crowded vacation destination in the last two weeks to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The health department is asking if you cannot quarantine it is not possible, to limit your exposure to others and wear a face mask if in public or around others.

Last week Myrtle Beach extended the city’s Emergency Declaration. Local officials in South Carolina say the increased cases in the state are the result of increased testing.

Seasonal flights from Charleston are scheduled to resume July 2, 2020, on Spirit Airlines.

Here are a few restaurants in Myrtle Beach closing due to COVID-19.

For more information, call the Preston County Health Department at (304) 329-0096.

If you have any cold or flu symptoms, please contact Preston Memorial Hospital at (304) 329-7285 to discuss testing.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories