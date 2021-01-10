WV Delegates react to the resignation of former Del. Derrick Evans

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) –After leaving the federal courthouse in Huntington yesterday, many West Virginia lawmakers were rallying to have Delegate Derrick Evans resign from the West Virginia House of Delegates.

“After a series of bad choices and decisions by Delegate Derrick Evans, or former Delegate Derrick Evans, I think he finally made the right decision…to resign,” said Democratic Delegate Doug Skaff from Kanawha County.

Today Evans officially stepped down from his seat in the house after a video of himself unlawfully entering the United States Capitol Building went viral on his social media, which he later took down.

Evans said in his resignation letter, “…I take full responsibility for my actions, and deeply regret any hurt, pain, or embarrassment I may have caused…” He continues to say “…I hope this action I take today can remove any cloud of distraction from the state legislature…”

Former GOP colleague and West Virginia House Majority Whip, Paul Espinosa explained that there were bipartisan concerns and calls for Delegate Evans to resign.

“I think it’s a good first step for Delegate Evans to offer his resignation and it’s certainly our hope to again get back to the work of the people,” said Espinosa.

Espinosa says he did not condone Evans’ actions in the State Capitol during the protest.

“I certainly joined speaker Handshaw in condemning in the strongest possible terms what transpired down at our United States Capitol,” said Espinosa.

Some Delegates are concerned about how Evans’ actions may affect how other view West Virginia.

“West Virginia… we are always defending ourselves. The last thing we need is someone to go out there and the whole world and county talking about us for all the wrong reasons,” said Skaff.

The House will begin it’s new session this Wednesday as the Governor and the House of Delegates will begin the process of filling the 19th district Republican delegate seat