CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- Minutes after Governor Jim Justice finished his State of the State Address, West Virginia Democrats held a press conference reacting to the speech.

Delegate Isaac Sponaugle, (D) Pendleton and Senator William Ihlenfeld gave the rebuttal. Both agreed that Governor Justice painted a much rosier picture of the State’s economy than reality.

On Thursday Democrats will announce their legislative platform for the 2020 session.