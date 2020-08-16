CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 107 new cases of COVID-19.
As of 10 a.m. Aug. 16, 2020, 355,168 total confirmatory laboratory results received for the virus, with 8,564 total cases and 160 deaths.
Cases per county: Barbour (33), Berkeley (734), Boone (118), Braxton (8), Brooke (76), Cabell (450), Calhoun (7), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (170), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (96), Hampshire (88), Hancock (113), Hardy (63), Harrison (248), Jackson (168), Jefferson (305), Kanawha (1,080), Lewis (28), Lincoln (108), Logan (356), Marion (199), Marshall (130), Mason (73), McDowell (67), Mercer (240), Mineral (127), Mingo (201), Monongalia (989), Monroe (20), Morgan (33), Nicholas (39), Ohio (279), Pendleton (43), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (130), Putnam (218), Raleigh (297), Randolph (214), Ritchie (3), Roane (19), Summers (19), Taylor (74), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (221), Webster (4), Wetzel (44), Wirt (7), Wood (283), Wyoming (47).
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- ATV’s are legal on some roads
- Real estate company employees claim CEO said ‘Take off your mask or you can go home’
- Tribute returns: Health workers to bring back annual 9/11 light beams
- Biden sends condolences, prayers to Trump after death of younger brother
- Second stimulus checks: Trump says Democrats holding up new direct payments
- Gallia County 911 center currently down due to fire
- WV DHHR: 107 new cases of COVID-19
- VP Pence and WV Gov. Justice hold joint COVID-19 briefing
- Laney Whitmore is St. Joe’s Girls Basketball’s X Factor
- ‘Move-In Day’: Marshall freshmen move on-campus with new rules in place