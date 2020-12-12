WV DHHR reports more than 20,000 active COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON. WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has reported 20,323 active COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State.
The WV DHHR has also reported 28 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s total deaths to 966.
The deaths include has confirmed the deaths of an 82-year-old female from Cabell County, a 95-year-old male from Putnam County, a 77-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 75-year-old female from McDowell County, a 95-year-old female from Mason County, a 61-year-old female from Mason County, a 66-year-old female from Mineral County, a 101-year-old female from Mineral County, a 96-year old male from Mineral County, a 98-year-old female from Mineral County, a 79-year-old male from Mingo County, a 64-year-old male from Wood County, a 67-year-old male from Mineral County, an 82-year-old male from Cabell County, a 75-year-old female from Grant County, a 61-year-old female from Putnam County, a 90-year-old female from Marshall County, a 91-year-old male from Boone County, a 77-year-old male from Putnam County, a 93-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year-old male from Brooke County, an 81-year-old female from Wood County, a 76-year-old female from Ritchie County, an 86-year-old female from Lincoln County, an 85-year-old male from Cabell County, an 80-year-old male from Grant County, a 91-year-old male from Kanawha County, and an 89-year-old male from Logan County.
State health officials report 1,514 new COVID-19 cases. West Virginia has reported 62,151 total COVID-19 cases, with 52,020 confirmed cases and 10,000 probable cases.
There are nearly 691 people hospitalized from the virus. Among the hospitalizations, 190 in the intensive care unit and 83 on ventilators.
On the WV DHHR’s County Alert System map, 15 counties are in red and 21 counties are in orange. The counties in red include:
- Berkeley
- Morgan
- Mineral
- Grant
- Hardy
- Hampshire
- Preston
- Brooke
- Hancock
- Tyler
- Ritchie
- Wirt
- Mason
- Clay
- Wyoming
WV Counties in the orange include:
- Jefferson
- Ohio
- Marshall
- Wetzel
- Monongalia
- Barbour
- Harrison
- Doddridge
- Pleasants
- Wood
- Jackson
- Kanawha
- Putnam
- Lincoln
- Cabell
- Wayne
- Mingo
- Boone
- Greenbrier
- Nicholas
- Pocahontas
CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (547), Berkeley (4,377), Boone (791), Braxton (165), Brooke (961), Cabell (3,845), Calhoun (101), Clay (190), Doddridge (163), Fayette (1,352), Gilmer (244), Grant (572), Greenbrier (836), Hampshire (583), Hancock (1,235), Hardy (493), Harrison (1,920), Jackson (857), Jefferson (1,793), Kanawha (6,886), Lewis (330), Lincoln (531), Logan (1,205), Marion (1,198), Marshall (1,625), Mason (768), McDowell (731), Mercer (1,732), Mineral (1,808), Mingo (1,112), Monongalia (3,995), Monroe (461), Morgan (439), Nicholas (492), Ohio (1,965), Pendleton (165), Pleasants (168), Pocahontas (292), Preston (1,016), Putnam (2,436), Raleigh (1,995), Randolph (892), Ritchie (240), Roane (233), Summers (322), Taylor (470), Tucker (238), Tyler (222), Upshur (618), Wayne (1,312), Webster (105), Wetzel (513), Wirt (156), Wood (3,513), Wyoming (942).
There are free COVID-19 testing events today for nine West Virginia counties:
Berkeley County
- 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N., Hedgesville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Hampshire County
- 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire County Fairgrounds, (at the dining hall), Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Hardy County
- 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield, WV
Jefferson County
- 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ranson Civic Center, 431 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Logan County
- 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Nicholas County
- 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 W. Webster Road, Craigsville, WV
Ohio County
- 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station #9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Putnam County
- 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)
Wyoming County
- 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV
