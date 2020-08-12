WV DHHR: Six more deaths reported from COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource reports six new deaths and 133 new cases of COVID-19.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old male from Mercer County, an 82-year old female from Grant County, an 81-year old female from Mercer County, a 79-year old female from Mercer County, an 80-year old male from Logan County, and a 42-year old male from Logan County.
“Today is a difficult day in our fight against COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our hearts go out to all who are grieving during this time.”
As of 10 a.m., on Aug. 12, 2020, there have been 335,075 total confirmatory laboratory results received for the virus, with 8,008 total cases and 153 deaths.
As of Monday, Aug. 11, 2020, there are 135 daily confirmed cases hospitalized, 48 daily confirmed cases in the ICU, and 16 daily confirmed cases of those attached to a ventilator.
Cases per county: case confirmed by lab test/probable case: Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (685/28), Boone (109/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (69/1), Cabell (418/10), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (154/1), Gilmer (17/0), Grant (128/1), Greenbrier (92/0), Hampshire (80/0), Hancock (107/4), Hardy (60/1), Harrison (232/3), Jackson (166/0), Jefferson (292/7), Kanawha (962/14), Lewis (27/1), Lincoln (95/0), Logan (264/0), Marion (189/4), Marshall (126/4), Mason (66/0), McDowell (59/1), Mercer (208/1), Mineral (125/2), Mingo (181/2), Monongalia (936/17), Monroe (19/1), Morgan (29/1), Nicholas (39/1), Ohio (269/3), Pendleton (41/1), Pleasants (13/1), Pocahontas (41/1), Preston (104/21), Putnam (202/1), Raleigh (259/8), Randolph (206/5), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (16/0), Summers (15/0), Taylor (58/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (15/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (212/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (43/1), Wirt (7/0), Wood (252/12), Wyoming (37/0).
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Gov. Justice to give update on pandemic at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12
- The revised 2020 WVU football schedule is here
- Southside Bridge to temporarily close this weekend
- Big 12 announces decision to move forward with fall season
- 2020 Masters tournament to tee off in November with no patrons or guests
- Stein Mart files for bankruptcy amid pandemic turmoil
- OSU cuts class sizes, will test on-campus students weekly to fight COVID-19
- Newsfeed Now: Man hangs off semi; Biden picks running mate
- WV DHHR: Six more deaths reported from COVID-19
- COVID-19 outbreak at nursing home in Scioto County