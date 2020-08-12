WV DHHR: Six more deaths reported from COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource reports six new deaths and 133 new cases of COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old male from Mercer County, an 82-year old female from Grant County, an 81-year old female from Mercer County, a 79-year old female from Mercer County, an 80-year old male from Logan County, and a 42-year old male from Logan County.

“Today is a difficult day in our fight against COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our hearts go out to all who are grieving during this time.”

As of 10 a.m., on Aug. 12, 2020, there have been 335,075 total confirmatory laboratory results received for the virus, with 8,008 total cases and 153 deaths.

As of Monday, Aug. 11, 2020, there are 135 daily confirmed cases hospitalized, 48 daily confirmed cases in the ICU, and 16 daily confirmed cases of those attached to a ventilator.

Cases per county: case confirmed by lab test/probable case: Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (685/28), Boone (109/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (69/1), Cabell (418/10), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (154/1), Gilmer (17/0), Grant (128/1), Greenbrier (92/0), Hampshire (80/0), Hancock (107/4), Hardy (60/1), Harrison (232/3), Jackson (166/0), Jefferson (292/7), Kanawha (962/14), Lewis (27/1), Lincoln (95/0), Logan (264/0), Marion (189/4), Marshall (126/4), Mason (66/0), McDowell (59/1), Mercer (208/1), Mineral (125/2), Mingo (181/2), Monongalia (936/17), Monroe (19/1), Morgan (29/1), Nicholas (39/1), Ohio (269/3), Pendleton (41/1), Pleasants (13/1), Pocahontas (41/1), Preston (104/21), Putnam (202/1), Raleigh (259/8), Randolph (206/5), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (16/0), Summers (15/0), Taylor (58/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (15/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (212/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (43/1), Wirt (7/0), Wood (252/12), Wyoming (37/0).

