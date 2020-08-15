WV DHHR: Three new deaths; more than 350,000 total confirmed lab results

CHARLESTON, WV(WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports three new deaths and 183 new cases of COVID-19.

The deaths from the virus continue to be senior citizens. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 67-year old female from Pleasants County, an 88-year old female from Mercer County and a 95-year old female from Logan County.

“I urge everyone in West Virginia to do their part to reduce the spread of this virus throughout our communities so we can protect one another and prevent further loss of life,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m., on Aug. 15, 2020, there have been 350,076 total confirmatory laboratory results received for the virus with 8,457 total cases and 160 deaths.

As of Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, there are 132 daily confirmed cases hospitalized, 54 daily confirmed cases in the ICU, and 21 daily confirmed cases of those attached to a ventilator.

Cases per county: Barbour (31), Berkeley (733), Boone (117), Braxton (8), Brooke (74), Cabell (447), Calhoun (6), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (166), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (95), Hampshire (86), Hancock (112), Hardy (63), Harrison (243), Jackson (166), Jefferson (304), Kanawha (1,066), Lewis (28), Lincoln (105), Logan (354), Marion (199), Marshall (130), Mason (70), McDowell (66), Mercer (227), Mineral (126), Mingo (200), Monongalia (986), Monroe (20), Morgan (32), Nicholas (39), Ohio (278), Pendleton (42), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (128), Putnam (216), Raleigh (292), Randolph (213), Ritchie (3), Roane (19), Summers (18), Taylor (61), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (38), Wayne (218), Webster (4), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (275), Wyoming (46).

