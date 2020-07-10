WV DMV announces extensions and additional offices for appointments

CHARLESTON, WV –—The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced Friday many driver and vehicle transactions have been granted a continued extension until September 30, 2020.
According to DMV officials, the announcement revised the memorandum that extended the expiration date on the face of the following documents, beginning March 1, 2020:
- Any Driver’s License, including Graduated Driver’s License (levels 1, 2, and 3, and includes February expiration dates) and Commercial Driver’s License Instructional Permits, including Commercial Permits.
- Vehicle registration, including temporary vehicle registrations or plates, and IRP registration.
- Also, in conjunction with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), any CDL holder whose medical certification expires March 1, 2020, or after, and was issued for 90 days or longer, will have until September 30, 2020, to provide a new medical certification to avoid the downgrading of the CDL.
The release also explained that individuals may begin making appointments in the following eight offices for vehicle registration renewals on July 13, 2020 and for appointments beginning July 14, 2020:
- Beckley
- Charles Town
- Clarksburg
- Kanawha City
- Martinsburg
- Moundsville
- Parkersburg
- Winfield
Appointments may be made by going to this website or by calling (304) 558-3938.
