WV Driver’s license expiration dates extended through March

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced today that any driver’s license with an expiration date of March 1, 2020, or later, will be extended until March 31, 2021.

The extension includes identification cards, instruction permits, Graduated Licenses (level 1, 2, or 3), and Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL).

“Most customers with a driver’s license or ID card expiration date after March 1, 2020, have already completed the renewal process either in an office or by taking advantage of our online services portal or a local kiosk. However, we do recognize that there are still a small number of customers who have not been able to renew yet, so we are providing this extension for them,” said DMV Commissioner, Everett Frazier.

To renew a West Virginia driver’s license, customers are encouraged to visit the DMV online service portal or visit a local kiosk.

Customers who have a transaction that requires an in-person service and would like a designated appointment time should visit the DMV appointment portal or call 304-558-3938.