WV Emergency Management prepares for Hurricane Delta remnants

This Oct. 8, 2020 photo made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico at 12:41 p.m. EDT. Delta, gaining strength as it bears down on the U.S. Gulf Coast, is the latest and nastiest in a recent flurry of rapidly intensifying Atlantic hurricanes that scientists largely blame on global warming. (NOAA via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia may experience severe weather over the coming weekend as the remnants of Hurricane Delta sweep across the state.

The West Virginia Division of Emergency Management, working with its partners at the National Weather Service in Charleston, began preparing to respond to this severe weather threat during this past week.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, the West Virginia National Guard and other state agencies are on stand-by should the State Emergency Operations Center be ordered to full activation due to this storm.