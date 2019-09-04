WV Food banks celebrate September as Hunger Action Month

BRAXTON COUNTY, W. Va. (WOWK) — Food bank organizations across the Mountain State are recognizing September as Hunger Action Month, a month dedicated to help fighting hunger within our communities.

Hunger Action Month is a national initiative when the Feeding America network of food banks unite to urge individuals to take action in their communities. Here in West Virginia, there are two Feeding America Food Banks: Facing Hunger in Huntington and Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway.

The Mountaineer Food Bank is the largest emergency food provider in West Virginia distributing over 16.7 million pounds annually. Each year, they partake in Hunger Action Month.

Mountaineer Food Bank’s 2019 calendar of opportunities for Hunger Action Month.

Mountaineer Food Bank provides food and other household items to over 450 feeding programs in 48 counties in West Virginia, including Manna Meal in Charleston.

“We always need volunteers,” Manna Meal Executive Director Tara Martinez told 13 News Reporter Lily Bradley.

“But it is important that people realize that hunger happens all year round, its not just around the Holidays, or during the Summer. It is all year round. We are open all year round, trying to help.”