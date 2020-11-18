WV gets grant to improve water quality

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is getting a $1,806,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to improve water quality in rivers and streams throughout the Mountain State.

The EPA says the grant is part of its Nonpoint Source Implementation Grant Program, which is outlined in the Clean Water Act to control water pollution.

“This grant supports preserving and protecting West Virginia’s water resources and ensuring communities have clean water,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “By working in partnership with West Virginia, we can help implement necessary best management practices to reduce nonpoint source pollution in communities throughout the state.”

Nonpoint source pollution is “caused when rainfall or snowmelt, moving over and through the ground, picks up and carries natural and human-made pollutants, depositing them into lakes, rivers, wetlands, coastal waters and groundwater.”

They say it is important to control nonpoint source pollution because one in three Americans get their drinking water from public systems that rely on seasonal and rain-dependent systems.

The projects funded by the grant have had a focus on watersheds with water quality impairments that have been caused by nonpoint sources’ polluted run-off. The EPA says projects include structural and non-structural best management practices, watershed planning, monitoring, technology and demonstrations as well as various educational and outreach programs.