WV GOP changes process for convention delegate selection

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WOWK)- The West Virginia Republican Party is gathering at The Greenbrier this weekend for their annual summer meetings. So far at least one big change has come from the meetings.

On Saturday the party announced that the West Virginia Republican State Executive Committee has voted to “streamline” the process of selecting delegates for the 2020 Republican National Convention.

The new process will give President Donald Trump’s campaign and the West Virginia Republican State Executive Committee the power to approve delegates that attend the 2020 Republican National Convention.

“I’m excited that Republican State Executive Committee members overwhelmingly approved a plan that is supported by President Donald Trump’s campaign that will streamline the process used for delegate selection for the 2020 Republican National Convention,” said Melody Potter, Chairman of the West Virginia Republican Party.

The Committee voted 92-12 to approve the changes. The Convention will take place from August 24-27, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina.