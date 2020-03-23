WV Gov. issues Stay-at-Home order; declares Wednesday day of state prayer

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says he has declared a stay-home order to go into effect at 8 p.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. This will include the closure of non-essential businesses by that time. He also declared Wednesday, March 25 a day of state prayer.
Justice says people will be able to leave their homes to receive essential services such as going to a grocery store or pharmacy, go to work at essential businesses, or go outdoors as long as they remain as a six-foot distance. The order Further details will be available on the governor’s website.
The governor is also ordering that cabins and restrooms at state parks be closed as of today. The governor says trails, golf courses and the parks themselves will still remain open for people to be able to go outdoors.
Justice also announced one of the 16 cases confirmed in the state is a nursing home resident. 444 tests in the Mountain State have back negative and four still pending. Counties with confirmed cases include:
- Jackson – 1
- Jefferson – 3
- Kanawha – 3
- Marshall – 2
- Mercer – 2
- Monongalia – 2
- Putnam – 1
- Tucker – 2
Earlier this month, Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced an information hotline to address public and medical provider questions and concerns regarding the coronavirus. Anyone with questions can call 24/7, toll-free, at 1-800-887-4304.
