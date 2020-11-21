WV High School football playoffs continue in COVID-19 Limbo

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two West Virginia high school football playoffs have been postponed for a second time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cabell Midland was to kick off against Spring Mills Friday night only to see the game postponed to Saturday after Berkeley County, where Spring Mills is located, turned red on Friday morning’s statewide color-coded county alert map.

The same thing happened to the game between Bridgeport and Martinsburg high schools because Martinsburg is also in Berkeley County.

The West Virginia School Athletics and Activities Commission (WVSAAC) postponed both match-ups to 4pm Saturday afternoon in hopes the county would move from red to gold which would allow the teams to play.

That didn’t happen however as Saturday morning’s map continued to show the county red because of the high number of positive coronavirus cases in the county.

Cabell Midland Athletic Director Chris Parsons tells 13 Sports that if Berkeley County can go gold by the 5pm call this evening, ahead of publishing the statewide weekly school map, the two teams would be able to play their games. A time for those kickoffs is still to be announced.

