Gov. Justice: WV High school sports reopen Aug. 17, 2020

CHARLESTON WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced the day high school sport can restart in the Mountain State.

Justice says practices for all fall sports can begin Aug. 17, 2020. He made the announcement during his Friday, July 10, 2020, press conference.

Those kids (60 or 70 of them outside the capitol) are saying we want sports in our schools. We want to do it in a way that is as safe as we can possibly make it for our students, teachers, service personnel right on down. We recognize the importance of sports. Sports are an enabler in a lot of ways that help us retain and keep kids we might lose if we didn’t have them. There is no playbook here, we hope and pray we’ll be ready to go and we have to have a plan. Today we have a lot of concern all over the state, that’s why we moved the back to school date back to Sept. 8. We’ve also got to address what are we going to do with football, soccer? If we can, we’re going to do it safely, do it right, we’re going to protect our kids and all those working with our kids. Gov. Jim Justice, R-WV

All practices start Aug. 17, 2020.

Golf will start Aug. 24, 2020.

Volley ball, cheer, cross country and soccer will start Sept. 2, 2020.

Football first games played Sept. 3, 2020 prior to first week of school.

“It will give the kids time to get back into condition and regroup and it’s a way to bring the communities back together ahead of the start of school. If you can’t, you have to wear a mask and you’re going to need to be socially distant and wear a mask. Especially indoors and outdoors. It’s up to the public to decide whether to have sports this fall, because you’re the one who is not socially distancing, not wearing a mask, you could be the one who hurts all our chances of participating. We’ll probably have limitations on attendance which haven’t been set yet, it will vary community to community, from sport to sport. You can be a good role model and do it, put your mask on. It’s a small task to say – be a good role model.” Bernie Dolan, Exec. Dir, WVSSAC, West Virginia Secondary Schools Athletic Commission

