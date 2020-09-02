WV Judge issues arrest warrant for missing murder trial witness

CHARLESTON (WOWK) – 50-year old Larry Spradling of Sissonville, West Virginia was supposed to be in a Kanawha County courtroom to testify in a murder trial Wednesday morning.
He wasn’t – and now an arrest warrant with his name on it has been issued.
Spradling was supposed to testify as a prosecution witness in the murder trial of Cynthia Gatewood. She’s charged with the stabbing death of Cheryl Fisher in September, 2018.
Prosecutors allege Gatewood stabbed Fisher outside a Sissonville tobacco shop, and jurrors were shown surveillance video of the attack Tuesday. Fisher, at the time, didn’t realize she had been stabbed when she got into a vehicle and drove away from the scene.
Spradling drove the vehicle Gatewood left the scene in.
When Spradling failed to appear to testify Wednesday morning, Judge Joanna Tabit issued a bench warrant for his arrest.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 357-0169 or email a tip at tips@kanawhasheriff.us or message the tip on Facebook.
