WV Judicial Employee hospitalized with COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Commission, under the direction of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has ordered that the Judicial Building, in downtown Charleston, immediately be closed to the public.

This announcement comes as a person who has tested positive in Kanawha County had significant access to the building. The Judicial Building houses the Circuit Court, Magistrate Court, and Family Court, as well as the offices of the Kanawha County Circuit Clerk. The co-workers are being notified of all recommended health and safety protocols they should follow going forward.

For the time being, public and employee access to the building who will be allowed only by the Sheriff of Kanawha County under the direction of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.