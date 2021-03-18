WV justices hearing cases virtually for law school students

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The West Virginia Supreme Court won’t be making its annual trip to the West Virginia University College of Law in Morgantown this year as a result of COVID-19, but the special docket of cases will be heard virtually.

Chief Justice Evan Jenkins says the school and the court have made arrangements to allow students and the public to watch the arguments online. Documents for the cases have been posted online.

The arguments will be streamed on March 23 on the court’s YouTube channel through a link on the West Virginia judiciary website.