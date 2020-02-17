WV lawmakers consider bill creating a Flatwater Trail Commission

TORNADO, WV (WOWK) Kayaking is a fast-growing activity in West Virginia as the state continues to expand its tourism industry. A new bill being considered by West Virginia lawmakers could help bring more flatwater trail opportunities to the state.

Bill Currey is Chairman of the Coal River Group. He helped create the first water trail in the state. The group also launched the highly successful Tour de Coal kayaking event.

Currey is hoping Senate Bill 738 will help more communities have similar success. “There is no salary or cost to the new commission,” Currey explained. “It is just the fact that the commission would be a focal point for reaching out from where we are and what we have done. Of course we are going to help no matter what we give advice every day to other areas. But this would more or less make it official.”

The bill has been sent to the Senate Finance Committee where lawmakers will evaluate the cost to the state. From there the bill would go to the Senate Floor.