WV man charged in alleged arson at his trucking company

ELKINS, WV (WOWK) – A second person has been arrested in connection to an alleged arson at an Elkins trucking company last year.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office says Jason B. Collins, 43, of Elkins was arrested Wednesday following an extensive investigation that lasted 13 months. He faces charges in connection to a fire that broke out in the early morning onf May 25, 2020, at his business, Anytime Trucking Company in Elkins.

The fire caused an estimated $60,000 in damages, according to the fire marshal’s office.

Collins has been charged with one count of 1st-degree arson, three counts of 3rd-degree arson, one count of burning insured property and one count of conspiracy. The WVSFMO says he is being held at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail in lieu of a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Last week, the WV Fire Marshal’s Office also arrested Elwood “Lynn” Hebb, who was an employee at the company, on charges of one count of 1st-degree arson, three counts of 3rd-degree arson, one count of burning insured property and one count of conspiracy in connection to the same incident. Hebb is also in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

The investigation into the case continues and the fire marshal’s office is asking anyone who has any knowledge or information regarding the fire to contact the WVSFMO Incident Hotline at (800) 233-FIRE (3473).