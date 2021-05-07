WV man sentenced for several child sex crimes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Governor Jim Justice made the announcement at his Friday COVID-19 briefing. The governor consulted with his medical advisors and they believe more than half of all people over age 12, and almost all adults more than 65 years of age and older, will have at least one dose of vaccine by then, so the masks won't be needed. But the governor said people still need to go get vaccinated.

"You got to help me. You got to help me. I know you're already doing it, and I know you've led the way in every way. Now we're on a celebration of a call to arms, that on June 20th we're rid of these things. But I got to have you help me," said Governor Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.