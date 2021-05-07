WV man sentenced for several child sex crimes

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Mason County man has been sentenced for multiple sex crimes against children, including distributing obscene matter to a minor.
According to the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office, Gregory Allen Winston, 62, of Henderson was sentenced to five years for Distribution and Display to a Minor of Obscene Matter and two years for Distribution and Exhibiting Materials Depicting Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct.
The prosecutor’s office says Winston was also sentenced to “not less than two or more than five years” for two counts of Soliciting a Minor via Computor.
