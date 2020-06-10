WV man sentenced on child pornography charge

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Hurricane man was sentenced to federal prison for a child pornography offense.

United States Attorney Mike Stuart says Christopher Charles Hirst, 26, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for receipt of child pornography. After his release from prison, Hirst will serve a term of 20 years on supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.

“Predators like Hirst are a parent’s worst nightmare,” United States Attorney Mike Stuart said. “My team and our federal, state and local law enforcement partners are committed to protecting West Virginia’s children. We will bring the full force of the law against child sex offenders.”

According to Stuart’s office, Hirst previously admitted that he began a relationship with a 14-year-old Putnam County girl in approximately August 2018. During the course of that relationship, Hirst repeatedly asked the minor to send him sexually explicit photographs via the Snapchat app. When the minor ultimately sent the images, Hirst preserved those images without the minor’s knowledge. He also admitted to taking several sexually explicit images of the minor in person, including one depicting them engaged in a sexual act.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the U.S. Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

