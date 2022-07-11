Pictures that the FBI says show John Gordon at the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol Building and of his head tattoos. Source: FBI

DAVIS, WV (WBOY) — A West Virginia man is facing several charges related to his alleged conduct during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol Building after federal law enforcement said his head tattoos helped investigators track him down in Davis, Tucker County.

John Gordon, 47, of Bayard, West Virginia, is charged with civil disorder, destruction of government property, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol building, and an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

The criminal complaint against him says videos online show a man matching his description throwing an object at the north door of the Capitol Building, shortly before others rammed a bicycle rack into the door.

The FBI’s Washington Field Office’s investigation into Gordon began after open-source searches led investigators to Facebook and Instagram pictures showing a man with head tattoos. The tattoos appeared to match an image from the riot that the FBI had posted on its most wanted page.

The FBI said it found the photos on around Feb. 15, 2021.

Then, on March 3, 2021, the FBI said it received a tip that the man in a most wanted picture was living in an apartment complex in Davis. The FBI said a criminal history search into Gordon on March 25, 2021, revealed he had several prior felony convictions in Pennsylvania and West Virginia for drug and firearms offenses.

The FBI said Tucker County Sheriff Jacob Kopec went to Gordon’s apartment that same month, and after confirming that he did match the most wanted picture, Kopec interviewed him. Gordon admitted to being at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The FBI said investigators learned that Gordon threw a “weighted ball (globe)/yard decoration” at the windows of the Capitol during another interview in August and that the following day, investigators found video showing a man matching Gordon’s description appearing to break the window of the north door of the U.S. Capitol Building.

Stills from videos of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building that were posted online that the FBI says show John Gordon breaking a window. Source: FBI

The FBI said agents arrested Gordon on Friday, July 8, in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

Since Jan. 6, the FBI said it has arrested more than 850 people in nearly all 50 states for their alleged actions during the riot.

Several of those people have been from West Virginia, including former Wayne County delegate Derrick Evans, who Monday said he might run for Congress in 2024 after he gets out of prison, a West Virginia National Guard member who wore a hoodie that read “Yes, I’m a Trump girl” during the riot and the owner of the now-closed Sandwich U restaurant in Morgantown.