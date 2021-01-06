WV, OH and KY Governors condemn violence at Capitol

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Governors in the Tri-State area have released statements on the Washington D.C. protests.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) released the following statement on his official Facebook Page:
The violence that we are witnessing right now in Washington, D.C. is absolutely unacceptable and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms.West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R)
People have every right to have their voices heard peacefully. But there is no place in our country for this type of activity.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) released the following statement on his twitter:
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) released the following video statement on his official Facebook page:
