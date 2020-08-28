WV opioid crisis program to receive more than $43 million

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia will receive $43,756,934 through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) first-year funds of its two-year State Opioid Response (SOR) and Tribal Opioid Response (TOR) grant program.

In a press release, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D – WV) says in 2019, there were 70,980 reported deaths from overdoses, passing the high of 70,699 deaths in 2017, with West Virginia having the highest death rate due to drug overdoses.

Manchin says West Virginia has made great strides in fighting the opioid epidemic, but COVID-19 has impacted that fight. He also says the $43 million will support community-level resources for West Virginians in need of prevention, treatment and recovery support services.

Manchin says the State Opioid Response Grants provide funding to ensure that states have the resources needed to address the opioid epidemic from education and prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery services. This year’s round of State Opioid Response Grants have been expanded to address stimulant misuse and use disorders, including for cocaine and methamphetamine.

