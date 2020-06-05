WV pools face implications in reopening

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – This past Saturday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice gave the green light for public and private pools to reopen this summer. However, given restrictions, very few pools are taking the opportunity.

Dr. Sherri Young with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said, “I think there has been a little bit of a delay because usually they would have had the pools filled up by now. It’s an expensive process and so if you’re going to have to cut down how many people are at that pool… for some of the private pools, some of the other pools, it may not be economically feasible for them to open for the summer.”

Once pools are ready to open, they must be inspected before opening to the public. According to the Health Department, no pools, public and private, in Kanawha County have been inspected.

In Putnam County, four private pools have been inspected and three have passed inspection. There are two public pools in the county and both have announced they will be closed for the summer.

According to the CDC, chlorine kills the Coronavirus, however the same safety guidelines stand for swimming at pools in West Virginia, including practicing social distancing and wearing a mask.

